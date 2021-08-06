New education, behavior center to help pet owners in Southern Arizona

​TUCSON (KVOA) - A new facility is coming soon to Tucson to help families care for their pets.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is breaking ground on an Education and Behavior Center on Monday.

According to HSSA, the new center is the final part of their three-phase plan to end pet homelessness in Southern Arizona.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is set to break ground on its revolutionary Freeman Education & Behavior Center on Monday, August 9th with Mayor Regina Romero and other local officials.



Find all the details here: https://t.co/iBHyI0Hmcl pic.twitter.com/4ZQqXGyqoe — Humane Society So AZ (@HSSAZ) August 6, 2021

HSSA said they're hoping to also focus more on animal welfare and extending beyond an adoption-centric model.

The organization said the new 2,000 square foot facility will include a training room and outdoor space to hold events, education classes, camps and training programs.

The HSSA's Community Cat program will also be headquartered in a wing of the center.

There will also be research rooms for the University of Arizona's College of Veterinary Medicine and their Canine Cognition Institute to conduct important research.

Mayor Regina Romero, Supervisor Sharon Bronson, Judge Maria Felix and UArizona Canine Cognition Institute Director Evan MacLean will attend the groundbreaking on Monday at 8:45 a.m.