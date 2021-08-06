Longtime University of Arizona police chief retires

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona Chief Brian Seastone is retiring from his longtime law enforcement career.

Chief Seastone worked in law enforcement for 50 years and 41 of those were spent serving the UArizona community.

He started his career as a police cadet in Boulder, Colorado. His path led him to Tucson in 1980, where he joined UAPD and rose through the ranks to be named the chief of police in 2014.

UAPD says he was instrumental in transforming the department into an accredited law enforcement agency.

"I'm gonna miss this a lot. This is my family," said Seastone. "I've grown up here, many will disagree that I've grown, but this is my home. I love the university, and this community."

It’s going to be quite a day. I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with my wonderful @UArizonaPolice and @uarizona families for 41 years. Thank you all for your trust and the privilege of serving as Chief for the past 7 years. It has been an honor. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YvqPqcUkkv — Brian A Seastone (@UArizonaChief) August 5, 2021

Chief Seastone has previously delayed his retirement to help the police department and the campus safely navigate through the pandemic.