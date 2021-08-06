Cattle ranchers slowly returning to normal after drought in southern Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Unfortunately, in a lot of cases ranchers in Arizona have had to sell off some of their cows to make ends meet over the last year.

Clay Parsons has been a rancher in southern Arizona since the early 1970s.

He tells News 4 Tucson that it has been s a lot of hard work, and you have to enjoy it, but this last year has been tough on all of them.

"It's all economics with ranchers. If you run out of feed and water, you got one of two choices. You have to haul all the water to them all the feed to them or you have to sell your cows," Parsons said. "With the cost of fuel with the cost of equipment and with the cost of hay ranchers had to make the decision to cut back on their herd."

Parsons said that more ranchers last year in Arizona have had to sell off cattle to other ranchers in New Mexico and Texas because of the drought.

One of those ranchers was Jennifer Wilson, who co-owns Falcon Valley Ranch in Oracle.

"We don't want to sell our cows. That's how we produce babies and that is how we make a living," Wilson said. "We wanted to preserve the land and not over graze and so we did the best thing for the cattle and the property."

When a rancher sells off cattle not only does that make the herd smaller, but they sell the cows for cheaper than they would if they were go to the market naturally.

In Wilson's case that was selling 70 of their cows last year because of the drought.

The rain last month was more than helpful as local ranchers turn things around.

"The monsoon coming was a great blessing. Ranchers have been in dire straits since last October and November," Parsons said. "They were wondering what to do now they know they can keep the cows they haven't sold and start to rebuild again."