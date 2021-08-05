Tucson police: Two teens charged in homicide case

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police say they have arrested a second teenager in connection to a homicide in central Tucson.

On July 28, officers responded to the 1700 block of E. Prince Rd., for reports of gunfire and an unresponsive person in the parking lot. Police say the man had obvious signs of gunshot trauma and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Ron Everett Fitch.

Officials on Thursday said 16-year-old Rashine Ashburn was arrested near Glenn Street and Alvernon Way. He was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of armed robbery. The teenager was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Earlier this week, police identified 17-year-old Aaron Jordae McComb as the suspect. He was arrested on the 7400 block of E. 22nd St., on July 31 and was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say Fitch had agreed to make a sale through a third-party selling site but was robbed when he went to complete the deal and was shot.