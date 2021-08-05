Legality of mask mandates in schools will likely be decided in the courts

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's ban on mask mandates takes effect at the end of September.

The school year begins for districts across the state begins next week.

According to the University of Arizona College of Public Health, coronavirus cases for people under the age of 15 have been consistently higher than those over the age of 65 since the end of March.

Those numbers have also climbed dramatically since the beginning of July.

"Between the last July and July of this year, 4% of our cases were in the K through 12 age group those were all reported through the school," Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director said last week. "That was about 4,996 cases. Since July 19, we have seen 56 school cases recorded."

With this information, school districts want to mandate masks for the upcoming school year.

Arizona passed a law last month preventing mask mandates in schools, but that does not take effect until after the school year starts.

Dr. Matt Heinz is a practicing doctor in Pima County. He is also a Pima County supervisor.

Dr. Heinz thinks the county's laws should take precedent over state laws in this instance.

"I think we should go ahead and continue wearing mask," he said. "Not because we are at risk necessarily, but it is still possible for you to transmit this even though your immune system is trying to break down the virus."

Dr Heinz also thinks Pima County should go to court against the new state law.

"I believe the county has the authority through the health department to require masks in situations where it is necessary to prevent the spread of this disease," Dr. Heinz said. "This should apply extra to schools where you have such a large group who are unable to get vaccinated."

There is currently a case in Phoenix where a teacher is suing the school district that he works in over their implementation of a mask mandate.

This case will likely set precedent for all other cases like it over the next few months.