TUSD to hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 mitigation measures

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District will be holding an emergency meeting Wednesday, just one day before students return to class.

According to the district, the meeting will be over what COVID-19 mitigation measures can be put into place.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with a closed executive session. An open session will start at 8:15 a.m.

District officials have previously recommended students, teachers and staff wear masks indoors at school, regardless of vaccination status.

To watch TUSD's meeting, click here: TUSD Governing Board Meetings on Livestream.