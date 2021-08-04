Tucson bar to appear on reality TV show

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson bar is being featured on a reality TV series.

The County Line Bar and Grille, located on Prince Road, was transformed into The Billy Bar on the Paramount Network's show Bar Rescue.

The show offers help to struggling bars in hopes of preventing them from closing down.

The owners say they're optimistic.

"I feel the transformation was successful. It's still a work in progress, and I think we can do so much more," said Paul St-Jean, co-owner of The Billy Bar. "I'm really excited about how the future comes, but I'm also kinda nervous to see how they treated us on television."

The episode premieres on Sunday on Paramount Network. The Billy Bar is holding a watch party at 7 p.m.