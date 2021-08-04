TMC Healthcare to require vaccination for its employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - TMC Healthcare employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19, the company confirmed Wednesday.

According to a TMC spokesperson, its staff is required to get their first shot by Sept. 1.

The health care company says the requirement will be implemented due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the community and across the country. They also mentioned that it is seeing "an increased number of patients with COVID-19 at TMC."

TMC Healthcare joined more than 50 health groups calling "all health care and long-term employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In a statement, TMC addressed its employees with the following statement:

"While effective vaccines are readily available, too many employees within the TMC HealthCare system have elected not to be vaccinated. People who have not been vaccinated are at higher risk of severe disease. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 99.5% of hospital deaths in the United States are from unvaccinated individuals. Those who are unvaccinated also are at higher risk of transmitting the disease to others, including their co-workers and our patients."

In July, Banner Health became the first private employer in Arizona to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.