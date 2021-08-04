Sister Jose Women’s Center expands overnight housing

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Sister Jose Women's Center is getting a new upgrade to better serve Tucson's homeless women.

With help from the City of Tucson and Pima County, the center will offer additional services to those in need and further expand overnight housing to include more women.

"We have an overnight program and that's what the expansion will help, so we'll go from 20 to 22 mats to about 40,” said Jean Fedigan, Executive Director of The Sister Jose Women’s Center.

City council members also worked to successfully close a deal with Tucson Electric Power, to add solar panels to the center which will reduce the cost of energy use during the summer.

