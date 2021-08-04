PCSD investigating death of Pima County Jail inmate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Pima County Jail inmate.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Cruz Patino was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

Medical personnel began giving aid to Patino until Tucson Fire Department paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate him. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, according to PCSD.

Officials say Patino was booked into the Pima County Jail on July 30. They say he had been "under detoxification and protocols, as directed by medical staff".

Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death.