Passport application processing at PCC East

TUCSON (KVOA) - The U.S. Passport Application Acceptance Facility at Pima Community College (PCC) East Campus is now accepting appointments for passport application processing on behalf of the U.S Department of State.

Passport application processing services are available at PCC East Campus 8181 E. Irvington Road, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed noon to 1p.m.)

For complete information on required documentation, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit travel.state.gov or contact 520-206-7600.