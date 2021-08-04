Masks mandate unanimously approved for TUSD in defiance of state law

TUCSON (KVOA) - As students and teachers gear up to return to the classroom, the largest school district in southern Arizona unanimously voted Wednesday to require masks while inside its buildings.

All Tucson Unified School District students, teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings.

This decision was made in light of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's recent executive order banning mask mandates in schools throughout the state.

Last week, the CDC recommended that indoor masks be worn indoors in parts of the country classified as having substantial or high transmission, citing a surge of infections from the delta variant. It included all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide regardless of vaccination status.

Despite the new federal guidelines, the governor said Arizona won't be making any changes to its COVID-19 policies.

TUSD passed its mask mandate during an emergency governing board meeting held Wednesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, TUSD joined four other Arizona districts in requiring a mandatory mask rule in opposition to the recently enacted state law. Phoenix Elementary School District approved the mandatory on Monday, while Phoenix Union High School District approved one last week.

The Osborn and Roosevelt districts said their boards approved similar requirements Tuesday, according to the AP.

State health officials have been reporting a significant climb in virus cases over the last few weeks, seeing 2,286 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Wednesday alone. This brought the overall state totals to 935,647 cases and 18,289 deaths.

TUSD's starts its 2021-2022 school year Thursday.

For more information, visit Tucson Unified School District (tusd1.org).

