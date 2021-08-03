Pima County Health Department monitoring EMS offloading times

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is closely monitoring delays when it comes to emergency medical service offloading times.

"One way to protect our first responders and our healthcare system, is for people to vaccinate so we don't overuse the system to ensure that we can provide care to everyone that needs it," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

With hospital admissions slowly climbing, the Pima County Health Department is keeping a close eye on delayed EMS offloading times, which is the time it takes for first responders to move someone from an ambulance to the emergency room.

"When the EMS times get prolonged, it means the whole system gets backed up and ultimately it affects our response to community-based calls," Cullen said.

First responders at Golder Ranch Fire District said every situation is variable but their main objective is getting that patient to the emergency room as fast as possible.

"If they call 911 we're going to get in there promptly and we're going to provide that pre-hospital medical care for those folks," said Grant Cesarek from Golder Ranch Fire District.

Golder Ranch Fire District said they are working with healthcare officials within the community to help save lives.

"If we do see delays at a hospital, there's usually an administrator who is usually on top of that to make sure it's easy and as quick as possible for those ambulances to drop people off," said Cesarek.