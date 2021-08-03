Actions of TPD officer who fatally injured mass shooting suspect justified, PCAO concludes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The police officer who fatally injured July 18's mass shooting suspect will not face charges after Pima County Attorney's Office shared it concluded that the action was justified under law during a briefing held Tuesday afternoon.

Back on July 18, Tucson Police Officer Danny Leon reportedly shot and fatally injured 35-year-old Leslie Stephen Scarlett after Scarlett was involved in two shootings on Tucson's south side that resulted in the death of America Medical Response EMT Jacob Dindinger and bystander Cory Saunders.

The incident also left three others injured, which included a Tucson Fire Department captain and another AMR EMT. The remains of a woman, later identified as Jennifer A. Fells, were also found with gunshot trauma in the house fire related to the mass shooting.

On Tuesday, PCAO held a press conference to share the conclusion of their investigation into the incident and provide resources and tools to victims of this mass shooting and similar local past and future tragedies.

During the briefing, shared details surrounding the altercation between Pena and Scarlett. TPD initially released that the suspect reportedly rammed the TPD officer's vehicle when he was en route to the scene of the shooting at the house fire. The two then exchanged gunfire, resulting in Scarlett sustaining life-threatening injuries.

"I watched this (bodycam) footage on scene and saw the exact moment Officer Leon was driving his patrol car, sirens activated and Mr. Scarlett sideswiped him, driving him off the road. I observed on that video as Officer Leon exited his patrol vehicle, Mr. Scarlett stood approximately 40 yards away and fired at him with his handgun. Officer Leon exited the vehicle, returned fire, shooting six times. One of those shots hit Mr. Scarlett in the head, causing him to succumb to his injuries three days later," Colonel Deputy Pima County Attorney Daniel South said. "Here, it is absolutely clear that Officer Leon's conduct and his actions were justified under law. Officer Leon only returned fire after he was run off the road and being shot at by Mr. Scarlett."

During the press conference, PCAO also asked the community to address gun violence in their neighborhood. South said a trace of the firearm determined that the weapon used in the shootings "came through a private party sale, which was not documented, which didn't involve Mr. Scarlett, years ago."

"How that firearm ended up in the hands of a man bent on committing the acts that he did that day is beyond me," South said.

During the press conference, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover also shared that the investigation into Jan. 7's house fire, the nearby home that belonged to Scarlett's parents, "was not an arson. It was thoroughly investigated by both the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department and all investigations concluded conclusively that was not an arson."

PCAO asks anyone who is a victim of a violent crime in need of resources and support to call 520-734-5525 or email victimcompail@pcao.pima.gov. People who experience an emergency crisis and are in need of a medical response, oppose to a police response, are advised to call 520-622-6000.

"I think what we are hearing collectively is that the trauma and anxiety of 2020 are clearly bleeding into 2021," Conover said. "We must continue to check on each other. The community needs to rise to the occasion and it has and it will."