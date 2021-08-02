Salvation Army Tucson in need of water, heat relief items
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army Tucson is asking the community for water and heat relief items to help those in need.
The nonprofit's 'Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project' serves the homeless community in the Tucson area. Heat relief stations include preliminary health screening, indoor respite, hygiene and sun safety items, shower facilities, meals and snacks, and housing referral service coordination.
Donations needed, include:
- Bottled water
- Personal hygiene items
- Sunblock lotions
- Summer clothes
- Sunglasses (new and used)
- Flip flops
- Umbrellas
- Lip balm
Donations may be dropped off at The Salvation Army and Naughton’s plumbing at:
- Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.
- All Nations Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.,
- South Community Center, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31.
- Naughton’s Plumbing at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM.
Cooling stations are located at:
- Salvation Army Hospitality House: 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-622-5411
- Salvation Army South Community Center: 1625 S 3rd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-620-1076
Indoor Summer Cooling Stations will run though Aug. 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.