Salvation Army Tucson in need of water, heat relief items

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army Tucson is asking the community for water and heat relief items to help those in need.

The nonprofit's 'Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project' serves the homeless community in the Tucson area. Heat relief stations include preliminary health screening, indoor respite, hygiene and sun safety items, shower facilities, meals and snacks, and housing referral service coordination.

Donations needed, include:

Bottled water

Personal hygiene items

Sunblock lotions

Summer clothes

Sunglasses (new and used)

Flip flops

Umbrellas

Lip balm

Donations may be dropped off at The Salvation Army and Naughton’s plumbing at:

Hospitality House , 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.

, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week. All Nations Community Center , 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.,

, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday., South Community Center , 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31.

, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31. Naughton’s Plumbing at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM.

Cooling stations are located at:

Salvation Army Hospitality House : 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-622-5411

: 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-622-5411 Salvation Army South Community Center: 1625 S 3rd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-620-1076

Indoor Summer Cooling Stations will run though Aug. 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.