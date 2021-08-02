Park Tucson resumes vehicle immobilization program

Park Tucson is restarting its vehicle "booting" program for any vehicle with three or more unpaid parking citations.

Starting Monday, August 9th, parking enforcement agents will resume booting vehicles with unresolved citations.

Park Tucson and Tucson City Court encourage vehicle owners to resolve any fines or face the risk of their vehicle getting booted.

Vehicle owners with outstanding fines can pay them or arrange a payment plan, by calling Tucson City Court at (520) 791-4216 or visit 103 E. Alameda Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When a "scofflaw" vehicle, where the owner has unpaid citations, is discovered, parking agents will place a "Barnacle" on the vehicle's windshield along with a document provided a court date and time.

The "Barnacle" is a GPS-tracked device that attaches to the windshield using suction cups to obstruct the driver's view, making the car impossible to drive.

The "Barnacle" replaces the old boot system, where an immobilization device was placed on the wheel of a car, to hinder the car's ability to move.

Anyone with a "Barnacle" device attached to their vehicle has the opportunity to appear at their scheduled Tucson City Court hearing within 48 hours.

Park Tucson recently sent a final reminder letter to "scofflaws" warning that they can be booted unless they make arrangements to pay their fines.