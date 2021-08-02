PACC in need of ‘unicorn homes’ as shelter fills up

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Animal Care Center said it's continuing to see a high number of intakes and needs your help to find its pets a home.

PACC said it has taken in 374 dogs and 261 cats just in the last week.

"We don't want to sound like we're crying wolf," said shelter spokesperson Nikki Reck, "but literally every day is a gamble. We typically have less than ten available kennels throughout the shelter starting every single day and that's before we open, before we take in all the stray pets and owner surrenders."

Reck said there's a variety of things that cause a lack of space, including hoarding cases or an increase in strays.

"Another one of them, being pets that prefer to be your one and only," Reck said. "So they can only be in a kennel by themselves, one dog per kennel."

PACC calls these pets 'unicorns' and they're hoping to find their special home.

"We are looking for that family, that couple or that solo person that has no kids and no other pets in their home."

While finding a home with no other pets or children, the shelter said it can be difficult.

"A lot of adopters are coming that have other animals already or they have kids," said shelter volunteer Barbara Monroe, "and maybe some of the dogs aren't as comfortable with kids, so they stay longer."

Monroe said she's no stranger to unicorns, she's adopted five dogs that were on the euthanasia list at PACC. Now a shelter volunteer, Monroe said it's important to highlight these special pets as much as any other.

"It's just the reward of saving a life that may just end up staying longer in the shelter because they are looking for that unicorn," Monroe said.

To help find these certain adopters, PACC is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs weighing over 40 pounds to help free up more kennel space.

For more information, visit Pima Animal Care Center - Pima County.