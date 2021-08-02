Advisory warns of elevated ozone levels in Tucson metropolitan area

TUCSON (KVOA) - Environmental regulators are warning people in the Tucson area to stay indoors Monday and possibly Tuesday because of a change in air quality.

On Monday, the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area. The agency says those sensitive to ozone should limit their level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m.

PDEQ says people who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include, children, adults who are active outdoors and those with respiratory diseases.

Air pollution information is available online at the PDEQ website. To receive air pollution advisories, sign up here.