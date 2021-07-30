Miami, Ariz. under massive clean up after historic flooding

MIAMI, Ariz. (KVOA) - Miami, Arizona, a small town in Gila county, has seen close to four and a half inches of rain since the start of July.

That heavy rain paired with the burn scars from the Telegraph Fire has caused the worst flooding the town has seen in its history.

"It looked like an ocean wave. It ran all the way up there and I'll tell you what I never saw anything like that," Paul Licano, a resident of the town, said. "The water ran down and overflowed the creek bed down there."

Down the creek bed another longtime resident, Susie Tena saw even worse damage.

After the flooding started near the creek, her son came to get her out of the house.

"My brother got her out of the house and got her out of this location as the water was coming up over this cement wall right here," Melinda Ihrig, Tena's daughter said.

Tena was not okay with just leaving she wanted to make sure the neighborhood kids got out as well.

"I went around to the houses because I was worried about the kids," Tena said. "I got them all out I told them to get out the water was coming over and they got out."

Throughout the day on Friday, the community has been working together to clean up the mess.

Licano's house had minor damage on the outside while Susie's home will need to be rebuilt.