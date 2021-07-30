13-year-old boy dies after being swept away near waterfall in Rio Rico

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 13-year-old boy has died after he was swept away near a waterfall in Rio Rico Thursday night, officials say.

At 7:45 p.m. officials received a call reporting two boys were in the wash area of a waterfall off Camino Josefina and that water overtook them.

Officials say the 17-year-old boy was able to pulled himself out of the water and a helicopter carried him to safety.

No further details have been released at this time.