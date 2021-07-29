Pima County Health Department monitoring breakthrough COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Health officials are keeping track of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Pima County, which health experts define as a COVID- 19 infection that happens after a person has been fully vaccinated. Meaning, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the single dose of Johnson and Johnson.

As of July 19, the Pima County Health Department has reported 522 breakthrough cases out of 544,962 people who are fully vaccinated. There are 16 hospitalizations and two deaths.

"I'm young and I had COVID and it wasn't so bad for me. I don't fear for my health but it's certainly something I think about all the time," said Moshe Chesler.

According to the CDC, vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100 percent effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.

"It's scary knowing you've been vaccinated you can still get COVID, but not have any symptoms so you don't know if you are passing it on," said Tara Amodea.

Even with low cases, health officials said now is not the time to let your guard down.

"I wouldn't rely on that right now because of what we're seeing with the Delta Variant. We would recommend you mask indoors," said Dr. Theresa Cullen.

Health officials also confirmed the two vaccinated people in Pima county who died from COVID-19 were considered high risk.