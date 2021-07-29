One dead, two others in hospital after stung by bees hundreds of times in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - One person is dead after at least six people were stung multiple times by a bee swarm near a Marana intersection Thursday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Thomas Arron Drive and Moore Road in reference to a bee swarm.

NWFD said three residents were stung hundreds of times. While the three were transported to the hospital for further treatment, officials later shared that an adult male passed away in connection to the incident.

In addition, three firefighters who were dispatched to the scene were stung multiple times. Of that group, one of the firefighters was transported to the hospital for treatment of 60 bee stings. He has since been released.

NWFD said a 100-pound open beehive was located in a nearby tree.

No further details have been released.