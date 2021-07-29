Officials warn public to stay away from landslide area in Tucson Mountain Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - The public is being asked to stay away from a landslide area in Tucson Mountain Park.

According to Pima County, the landslide happened at approximately noon last Sunday, on the southeast side of Golden Gate Mountain. It knocked down numerous saguaro cacti in the area.

“We’re asking that everybody keep a safe distance from the area,” Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) Division Manager Karen Simms said. “The ground is currently very unstable, and it’s going to take some time before it naturally heals.”

No injuries have been reported, however, the county says the area isn't safe to visit. People are asked to not attempt to hike on or around the affected areas.