Fundraiser held for documentary film on Tucson mariachi group

TUCSON (KVOA) - The group behind "Ugly Little Monkeys: The True Story of Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson", held a fundraiser Thursday to reunite the original members of the group.

Los Changuitos Feos was formed in 1964, and it has since become a household name in the mariachi community.

"Everybody knows about mariachi music around the world, but very very few people know the trajectory of its popularity and where it began," Co-Director Enrique Castillo said. "And knowing that it begins in Tucson, Arizona, the world needs to know this and the world also needs to know the struggle that the original members of Los Changuitos Feos had to endure to create the popularity of the music."

The event was held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #180 on 1530 N. Stone Ave.

The minimum donation for the event was $50.

Donations from Thursday's event will go towards a special documentary focusing on the group's history.