The group behind "Ugly Little Monkeys: The True Story of Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson", is holding a fundraiser tonight to reunite the original members of the group.

The event is being held at the Fraternal order of Eagles #180 on 1530 N. Stone Ave.

The minimum donation for the event is $50 and there will be a cash bar with complementary food.

RSVP for the event by emailing david@uglylittlemonkeys.com.