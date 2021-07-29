BBB Tip: How to choose eco-friendly cleaning products

TUCSON (KVOA) - Using green cleaning products in your home can reduce toxins, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), that are bad for your health and the environment. Green cleaners are more popular than ever, which means shoppers have plenty of choices. But navigating the seals, certifications, and marketing claims can be confusing.

Here are Better Business Bureau tips for choosing cleaning products that are effective and safe for you and the environment.

Green Your Cleaning Routine