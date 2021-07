TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Lottery opened its first lottery drive-thru in Tucson.

The new office is located at 2955 E. Grant Rd, near Country Club Road.

Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Players can redeem 15 tickets at the drive-thru, up to a total of $599. Players can also purchase games at the drive-thru.

For more information, visit ArizonaLottery.com or call 520-628-5107.