Ducey: Dr. Cara Christ stepping down as ADHS Director on Aug. 27

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona's top health official is leaving her position next month, according to the Office of Governor Doug Ducey.

In a news release Wednesday, Ducey said Christ will no longer be Arizona Department of Health Services' director beginning Aug. 27. She will take another leadership role as chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona.

Cara Christ has worked for the ADHS for 13 years. In 2015, Ducey appointed Christ as the department's director.

UPDATE: @AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, who has been instrumental in the state’s COVID-19 response, will leave her position on August 27 for another leadership role at @BCBSAZ. 1/ pic.twitter.com/m1BBIX8N28 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 28, 2021

Earlier this week, Christ and Ducey made different statements regarding Arizona's health policy after the CDC updated its recommendations on masking due to COVID-19. The governor said the state won't change its guidance, while the health department said it would adjust its rules for K-12 students.

“Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, my number one priority has been protecting the health of Arizonans all across our state,” said Christ in a news release. “When the pandemic hit, the entire state came together to contain the spread and protect one another — and I’m grateful to everyone who worked with our team at the Arizona Department of Health Services to protect fellow Arizonans. It has been an honor to lead ADHS and work to keep Arizonans of all ages, backgrounds and unique needs healthy and safe. I’m so proud to have been a part of this administration, and I thank Governor Ducey for entrusting me with responsibility for public health in Arizona and for working with me closely in the state’s response to COVID-19.”