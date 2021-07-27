Walmart to pay college tuition for some of its workers

(CNN) - Walmart is expanding its incentive program for workers who want to go to college.

The company will now pay full tuition costs for staffers attending ten academic partner schools.

The University of Arizona and Southern New Hampshire University are among those partners.

Workers in the program were previously charged a dollar a day fee to have tuition covered.

Walmart says it is dropping that fee and it will also cover the cost of books.

Both part-time and full-time employees are eligible for the program.

About 28,000 of Walmart's 1.5 million workers participate in the program.

