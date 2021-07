TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Airport Authority is reporting an incident at Ryan Airfield Tuesday morning.

Tucson Airport has not released information regarding the incident. They did say it is not affecting its operations.

The Tucson Airport Authority is aware of an incident this morning at Ryan Airfield (RYN). It is not affecting operations at Tucson International Airport (TUS). We will release more information as we learn it. — Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) July 27, 2021

Ryan Airfield is located at 9698 W. Ajo Way.

