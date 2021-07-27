Stranded migrant rescued from mountaintop southwest of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A migrant man was rescued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection members after being stranded on a mountaintop just southwest of Tucson on Monday.

CBP reported that members of the Tucson Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team responded to the 911 call made by the 24-year-old Guatemalan man in the Baboquivari Mountains. There, agents located the man near Baboquivari Peak.

Due to the rugged terrain, members had to perform a hoist extraction by means of a helicopter.

According to a press release, an Air and Marine agent was hoisted to the location of the 24-year-old. The migrant and all agents were hoisted back up to the helicopter.

The migrant was then taken to a temporary facility for immigration processing.