One dead, one injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person is dead and another is injured after being involved in a crash at Ryan Airfield Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Airport Authority, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m., near RYN Runaway 6R.

Two people were on the Long-EZ aircraft. Tucson Airport Authority confirmed one person died in connection to the incident, the other person involved was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The scene remains under investigation.

Ryan Airfield is located at 9698 W. Ajo Way.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we learn more details.