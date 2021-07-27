Easing the back-to-school worries for kids

TUCSON (KVOA) — Teachers, parents and students all struggle when going back to school each year but experts say this year could be the worst we've ever seen.

"It was a challenge but we made it through," said father of two, Cruz Vigil. "One of them is excited and one of them is not so excited."

"It's extraordinarily difficult for them to be able to determine what's going to happen next," said University of Arizona Assistant Professor of Practice, Rebecca Hartzell, PhD. "What can I depend on, what's going to stay consistent for me."

Hartzell is the director of the Applied Behavior Analysis Master's Program at UArizona. She said even with going back to school in-person, the pandemic changes can still make kids feel a little uneasy.

“I think one of the best things you can do is really sit down and explain when school is gonna start, where will my class likely be,” she said.

Hartzell said getting their backpack together early and going through it with them can also help prepare them for the first day of school. She also said listening to questions they ask can give you a small hint about what they're struggling with.

“They start asking about what their lunch is gonna look like, or what’s lunch time gonna look like or what does recess time look like," Hartzell said, "that might be a clue to you that they’re really actually very nervous about their friends situation.”

“I think one of the most important things to try to get your students to do, as a parent, is get them on a sleeping cycle," said Margaret Chaney, President of the Tucson Education Association. “That way when they are at school they are a bit more alert, they’re going to be more patient, they’re going to be more cognitively aware of what’s going on around them and digest.”

"You just got to reassure them and keep them calm," Cruz said, "make sure that they know that you're there for them at all times."