87-year-old pilot dead, flight observers severely injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person is dead and another is injured after being involved in a crash at Ryan Airfield Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Airport Authority, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m., near RYN Runaway 6R.

Two people were on the Long-EZ aircraft. Tucson Airport Authority confirmed one person died in connection to the incident, the other person involved was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

News 4 Tucson Investigators uncovered that the pilot, who was identified as the person who died in the crash, was reportedly an 87-year-old man who may have built the plane.

In addition, officials identified the individual injured in the crash was identified as a flight reviewer who was observing the 87-year-old pilot.

According to the flight reviewer, their aircraft was coming in for a landing. Officials say as the pilot was coming into the landing too slow, the reviewer told him to increase the speed. He allegedly increased too much and they crashed the plane.

The scene remains under investigation.

Ryan Airfield is located at 9698 W. Ajo Way.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we learn more details.