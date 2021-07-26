Victim of suspicious death at Flowing Wells Park identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are investigating a "suspicious" death early Monday morning on Tucson's west side.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at Flowing Wells Park at 5510 N. Shannon Rd.

Officials said that a passerby called 911 after spotting a man lying on the floor.

PCSD explained that the victim, now identified as 23-year-old Quintin Barreto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records show that Barreto had recently been released from the Pima County Jail where he served four months for probation violation.

We don’t know much except deputies got here just after 1 this morning after someone called 911 reporting a body on the ground. @KVOA — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) July 26, 2021

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88 CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as this story develops.