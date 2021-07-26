University of Arizona Museum of Art earns national recognition

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Museum of Art (UAMA) has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. UAMA, initially accredited in 1981, has maintained that standard for 40 straight years, it announced in a news release Monday.

Accreditation recognizes museums for their commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards, and continued institutional improvement, UAMA said. Less than four percent of all museums in the United States are accredited, it said.

“We are immensely honored for the American Alliance of Museums to recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers, docents, and Leadership Council,” said Jill McCleary, the museum’s deputy director. “This year marks 40 years since UAMA was first accredited and we will continuously strive to bring the highest quality educational programming, exhibitions, and care to our collections.

“This high distinction recognizes the work we do every day to deliver the University of Arizona’s educational mission both inside and outside the museum’s walls,” she said.

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,070 are currently accredited, the release said. UAMA is one of only 19 museums accredited in Arizona. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status, it said.

“What’s exciting about the UAMA’s successful reaccreditation is to see the museum soar over the very high bar set by the AAM,” said Andrew Schulz, the university’s Vice President For the Arts. “The report noted a number of exemplary practices and was deeply impressed by the work and dedication of the museum’s staff, and by the outstanding leadership of Jill McCleary. I am proud to support Jill and her team as we continue to realize the university’s teaching, research, and service mission in and through the arts.”