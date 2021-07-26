TUSD students attend in-person graduation

TUCSON (KVOA) - After facing the uncertainties of the pandemic, students within the Tucson Unified School District were finally given the opportunity to attend an in-person graduation ceremony.

“I’m super excited it’s finally happening for the kids and for my daughter, said Christela Munoz, who’s daughter graduated from Cholla High School.

It has been a long time coming for the class of 2020 to finally put on their caps and gowns and celebrate this important milestone in their life with school officials and loved ones.

“For a lot of our students and families especially for our community at Cholla, we have gone through a year and a half of this traumatic event. I’m glad it’s coming to this culmination now where we are able to celebrate them,” said Principal Frank Armenta.

It was an emotional time for many parents to finally see their children cross the stage and graduate at the TCC.

“I’m glad they were able to do this. I didn’t think that was going to happen but finally being able to walk and show that she did it. I’m really excited," said Brenda Gomez.

District officials realize this was a tough journey but it was worth it in the end.

“I really wanted to thank our parents, students, and community members for the patience and the belief in the Cholla community but in the Tucson Unified School District,” said TUSD Superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

Several schools will also be graduating on July 27 at the Tucson Convention Center.