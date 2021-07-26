Signs of trauma reported in suspicious death on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Deputies are investigating a "suspicious" death early Monday morning on Tucson's west side.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at Flowing Wells Park at 5510 N. Shannon Rd.

Officials say that police found a man with signs of trauma.

Records show that the man had recently been released from the Pima County Jail where he served four months for probation violation.

We don’t know much except deputies got here just after 1 this morning after someone called 911 reporting a body on the ground. @KVOA — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) July 26, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as this story develops.