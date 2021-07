Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road

Aldon Road North of Bopp Road

Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail

Wentworth Road N. of Speedway Bl.

Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.

Wentworth Road South of I-10 to Sahuarita Road

San Joaquin Road South of Bopp Road

San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway

Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road

Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek

Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek

Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Dr. at Ventana Wash

Snyder Road West of Placita Ventana del Rio at the Ventana Wash

Andrada Road West of Calle Rinconado

Andrada Road East of Wentworth

Calle Rinconado South of Andrada to Calle Agassiz

Calle Rinconado South of Andrada Road to Sahuarita Road

Avra Valley Road West of Brawley Wash

Avra Valley Road East of Trico Road

Avra Alley Road West of El Paso Gas Road

Avera Valley Road East of Clayton Road

Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Limberlost Road West of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash

Sandario Road North of Snyder Hill Road

Sandario Road at the Black Wash (about 1201 S. Sandario Road)

Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Tr.

North Bald Eagle Between West Cheetah St to North Camino de Oeste

Mission Road South of Mile Post 1

Avra Valley Road East of Clayton Road

Manville Road West of Avra Road

Manville Road East of Reservation Road

Trico Road South of Hardin Road

Trico Marana Road west of Marana Town Limits

Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River Bridge

Mission Road South of Drexel

Sahuarita Road west of Wilmot Road to Country Club

Old Spanish Trail south of Jeremi Wash to Rincon Creek wash

Overton Road East of La Cholla and West Verch Way

Camino Loma Alta North of Rincon Creek Ranch Road

Wilmot Road South of Andrada Road to Wilmot

Sahuarita Road West of Houghton

Sahuarita Road East of Houghton to Davidson

Wilmot North of Sahuarita Road to Andrada

Alvernon Way South of Sahuarita to Dawson Road

Dawson Road E of Santa Rita Road

Club Road North of Dawson Road to El Toro

Houghton Road North of Sahuarita to Andrada

Snyder Hill Road at end of Pavement

Old Nogales Highway south of Summit to Lumber St.

Old Spanish Trail E of Valencia Road Connection to Colossal Cave Entrance

Old Spanish Trail North of Valencia to Escalante Road

For more weather-related closures, call Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.