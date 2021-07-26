Body of 4-year-old girl swept away in Arizona floodwaters found, authorities say

PIMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The body of a 4-year-old Pima girl has been found after she was swept away by storm runoff last Thursday.

In a press release Monday, Pima Police Department said:

"Thank you to the outpouring of support from the community and governmental agencies. Without this support we would not have been able to locate Maci in this short amount of time. Unfortunately, Maci did not survive the incident. Our condolences go to the family."

According to the Gila Herald, authorities go a call just before 9:30 Thursday night near the Cottonwood Wash, west of Pima off Highway 70.

Crews suspended the search and rescue Friday night due to storms, but resumed Saturday morning with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in the air and trained dogs on the ground.