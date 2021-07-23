Skip to Content

Road closures in Pima County

Road closure
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

  • Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
  • Aldon Road North of Bopp Road 
  • Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail 
  • Wentworth Road I-10 to Sahuarita Road
  • Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.
  • Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.
  • San Joaquin Road South of Bopp Road
  • San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway
  • Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Dr. at Ventana Wash
  • Snyder Road West of Placita Ventana del Rio at the Ventana Wash
  • Andrada Road West of Calle Rinconado
  • Calle Rinconado South of Andrada to Calle Agassiz
  • North Camino de Oeste at Snow Leopard Drive
  • Avra Valley Road West of Brawley Wash
  • Avra Valley Road East of Trico Road
  • Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Limberlost Road West of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Linda Vista Blvd. East of Camino De Oeste to West of Thornydale
  • Linda Vista West of Hartman Lane to East of Marana Town Limits
  • Hartman Lane North of Marana Town Limits
  • Hartman Lane South to Eaglestone loop at Hardy Wash
  • Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Sandario Road North of Snyder Hill Road
  • Sandario Road at the Black Wash (about 1201 S. Sandario Road)
  • Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Tr.
  • North Bald Eagle Between West Cheetah St to North Camino de Oeste
  • Mission Road North of Valencia
  • Old Spanish Trail E of Valencia Road to Pistol Hill Road
  • Old Spanish Trail North of Valencia Road to Escalante Road 
  • Sahuarita Road Alvernon Way to Wilmot Road.     

For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

