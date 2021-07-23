Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road

Aldon Road North of Bopp Road

Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail

Wentworth Road I-10 to Sahuarita Road

Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.

Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.

San Joaquin Road South of Bopp Road

San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway

Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road

Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek

Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek

Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Dr. at Ventana Wash

Snyder Road West of Placita Ventana del Rio at the Ventana Wash

Andrada Road West of Calle Rinconado

Calle Rinconado South of Andrada to Calle Agassiz

North Camino de Oeste at Snow Leopard Drive

Avra Valley Road West of Brawley Wash

Avra Valley Road East of Trico Road

Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Limberlost Road West of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Linda Vista Blvd. East of Camino De Oeste to West of Thornydale

Linda Vista West of Hartman Lane to East of Marana Town Limits

Hartman Lane North of Marana Town Limits

Hartman Lane South to Eaglestone loop at Hardy Wash

Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash

Sandario Road North of Snyder Hill Road

Sandario Road at the Black Wash (about 1201 S. Sandario Road)

Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Tr.

North Bald Eagle Between West Cheetah St to North Camino de Oeste

Mission Road North of Valencia

Old Spanish Trail E of Valencia Road to Pistol Hill Road

Old Spanish Trail North of Valencia Road to Escalante Road

Sahuarita Road Alvernon Way to Wilmot Road.

For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

