Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.
Here's the latest update from the county:
- Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
- Aldon Road North of Bopp Road
- Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail
- Wentworth Road I-10 to Sahuarita Road
- Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.
- Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.
- San Joaquin Road South of Bopp Road
- San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway
- Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road
- Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Dr. at Ventana Wash
- Snyder Road West of Placita Ventana del Rio at the Ventana Wash
- Andrada Road West of Calle Rinconado
- Calle Rinconado South of Andrada to Calle Agassiz
- North Camino de Oeste at Snow Leopard Drive
- Avra Valley Road West of Brawley Wash
- Avra Valley Road East of Trico Road
- Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Limberlost Road West of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Linda Vista Blvd. East of Camino De Oeste to West of Thornydale
- Linda Vista West of Hartman Lane to East of Marana Town Limits
- Hartman Lane North of Marana Town Limits
- Hartman Lane South to Eaglestone loop at Hardy Wash
- Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
- Sandario Road North of Snyder Hill Road
- Sandario Road at the Black Wash (about 1201 S. Sandario Road)
- Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Tr.
- North Bald Eagle Between West Cheetah St to North Camino de Oeste
- Mission Road North of Valencia
- Old Spanish Trail E of Valencia Road to Pistol Hill Road
- Old Spanish Trail North of Valencia Road to Escalante Road
- Sahuarita Road Alvernon Way to Wilmot Road.
For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.
