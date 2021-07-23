Power outage affecting about 3,000 TEP customers

Power outage affecting about 3,000 TEP customersNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Thursday's night storm damaged nearly 50 power poles in the Tucson area.
According to Tucson Electric Power, about 3,000 of its customers are currently without power.
They say crews worked over night to restore service to its customers.
Repair efforts will continue throughtout Friday morning.
Visit https://tep.com/outages/ for the latest update.
