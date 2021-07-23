OLYMPICS: Charles Kerr, the Olympic Torch Bearer

(KVOA) - With the opening ceremonies for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo beginning Friday, we take a look back at the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York, where one of the most memorable games in US history took place.

Thanks to Miracle on Ice, where the US Hockey Team defeated heavily the favored Soviet Union before going on to take on gold.

That was also the year Eric Hyden won five gold medals in speed skating.

Friday, News 4 Tucson has one family's connection to those Olympic Games from Tucson you may not have known about.

Tucsonan Charles Kerr had the experience of a lifetime. He was a member of an exclusive group, the Olympic Torch Bearers.

"He was Mr. Accomplishment. He went to Yale, he became a doctor, he was successful and well-liked," said Tim Kerr, one of Charle's sons.

Tucson Psychiatrist Charles Kerr aced an interview, wrote an essay, and dominated a fitness test to land a spot among just 52 people, carrying the Olympic torch that year.

And his sons say that the group voted for him to be the one to run the final leg and light the cauldron.

"He said, you know what no matter how far I was going to run I was going to hold that torch up. It was going to be up the whole time," Scott Kerr, another one of Charle's sons, said.

When Kerr's sons arrived in Lake Placid, they didn't realize how big of a deal their father's role was at the games.

But they do now, and they couldn't be more proud.

"I tell people, random people, I'm like yeah check out my dad. Google him. Check out the 1980 winter Olympics. The Torch Bearer who lit the cauldron for the opening ceremonies. I said that's my dad,'" Tim Kerr said.

They both wish that their dad was here to watch the Olympic games alongside them this year.

Sadly, Charles Kerr passed away in 1999 at the age of 64.

"I love and miss you," Scott Kerr said.

But, his sons hang onto their memories with their dad and his Olympic memorabilia, too.

They still have that Olympic torch that was so special to him from one magical Olympic Games.

That relay they had to do with the torch was a nearly 1,000-mile trek. Pretty incredible.