Skip to Content

MVD offices in Show Low, Green Valley closed due to weather-related issues

New
8:39 am Local NewsTop Stories

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Motor Vehicle Division offices in Show Low and Green Valley are closed Friday due to weather-related issues.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Show Low MVD is closed due to water damage sustained from heavy rain.

The Green Valley office is closed because the power is out in the area.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wYBbiI or https://bit.ly/6uEBog.

RELATED:

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content