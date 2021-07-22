ADOT: Stay alert for wet highways, possible flooding and debris

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use caution when driving during severe weather and released tips Thursday on how to remain safe.

Forecasts for the next few days show possible heavy rain that could cause debris and flooding on roadways.

ADOT advises drivers to avoid driving during severe weather if possible, as it could cause large rocks or boulders to fall into roadways due to exposed debris from recent fires.

The monsoon may also bring dust storms. These storms can bring visibility down to zero at times, and cause very dangerous situations on the roadways.

ADOT provides these safety tips to keep in mind if you do find yourself stuck driving in a monsoon or dust storm:

Never cross a flooded area as it is hard to tell how deep it is

Stay alert to areas prone to flooding or debris

Never drive “Road Closed,” signage

If traffic lights are out due to the storm, treat the intersection like a four-way stop sign

Keep an eye on the status of your windshield wipers and if they need replacing

Reduce speed when driving in a storm and keep your distance from other vehicles

Avoid sudden acceleration or braking to avoid hydroplaning

If visibility is difficult, pull off the road and wait until conditions improve

Use hazard lights to ensure other surround vehicles can see you

Updates and highway conditions are available on ADOT’s information site at az511.gov.

More information and safety tips can be found at PullAsideStayAlive.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.