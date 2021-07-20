Fort Huachuca opens canyons and rescinds Stage 2 fire restrictions

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Effective immediately canyon closures and Stage 2 fire restrictions on Fort Huachuca have been rescinded, fort officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

The release said residents and visitors must comply with Fort Huachuca Regulation 420-13 to include:

a. Open fires are prohibited outdoors except in specifically designed and approved outdoor equipment with proper protective screens.

b. Fire pits shall be located at least ten (10) feet away from combustible materials and/or all buildings/homes when in use. Fire pits shall be quenched with water or covered with a noncombustible cover to prevent sparks or hot coals from being scattered by the wind after use.

c. Camping and picnic permits must be obtained for Lower Garden Canyon and Lakeside Pavilion from MWR Rents. Fort Huachuca Fire Prevention must sign the permit prior to the event. Fires are permitted only in APPROVED pits and grills (propane or charcoal) and only in Lower Garden Canyon and Lakeside Pavilion locations. Fires will not be left unattended. All fires will be extinguished after each use.

d. Persons obtaining a camping or picnic permit are required to notify the Fort Huachuca fire dispatch at 533.5059 when starting and extinguishing their fires.

As a reminder, recreational users of the training lands, including the canyons and hiking trails, must check-in and out at the MP Station.