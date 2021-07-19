TFD captain released from hospital after injured in fatal shooting at house fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Fire Department captain has been released from the hospital after he was shot while responding to a house fire on the south side Sunday afternoon.

That Sunday, officials say the 17-year captain sustained a gunshot wound in the arm when an armed individual opened fire at the scene of a house fire near 2100 E. Irene Vista.

According to Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus, an American Medical Response ambulance was stationed at Quincie Douglas Center, located at 1575 E. 36th St. near South Kino Parkway, at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unrelated medical incident. While at the scene, an armed man, later identified to be 35 years old, approached the ambulance at the park and opened fire, his weapon shooting one EMT in the head and another in the arm and chest.

The shooting suspect then fled the park in his silver SUV to the scene of a nearby structure fire that was burning near 2100 E. Irene Vista. Magnus said the armed man then reportedly began firing his weapon at TFD personnel and nearby bystanders.

Two people died and two paramedics were injured in connection to the shooting and house fire. Officials said that a 20-year-old EMT who was struck in the head is currently recovering at the hospital in "very critical condition." The other EMT who was injured is in stable condition. She is 21 years old, police say.

Officials say a bystander who lives in the neighborhood was grazed by a bullet in connection to the shooting at the house fire.

One other neighbor, later identified as a 44-year-old man, was shot in the head. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the fleeing suspect rammed a TPD vehicle with his vehicle near Campbell Avenue and Irene Vista Road. The suspect then fired his weapon at the responding officer.

The officer then shot the suspect. The 35-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition, police say.

After further investigation, an unknown individual was discovered to be dead inside the home involved in the structure fire. While the gender, identity and relationship with the suspect of the individual have not yet been determined, TPD said the deceased person was badly burned.

In addition, TPD said that three children associated with the residence were missing. In a Monday morning update, police said the kids have been located.

