Police ask for help identifying man involved in ‘surreptitious’ recording at UArizona Rec Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police at the University of Arizona are asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in a "surreptitious" recording.

They say the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. last Wednesday at the University of Arizona Campus Recreation Center, 1400 E. Sixth Street.

University of Arizona Police Department did not release details regarding the recording.

The person of interest is described as a white or Hispanic man, who is five-feet-seven-inches tall, thin build and has no facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes and long white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call UAPD at 621-UAPD (8273) or 621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.