Skip to Content

Man rescued from Santa Cruz River

Updated
Last updated today at 8:58 am
8:56 am Local NewsTop Stories
Untitled design (4)
Northwest Fire District
Crews rescue man out of the Santa Cruz River in Tucson on Monday, July 19, 2021.

TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders rescued a man in the Santa Cruz River Monday morning.

According to Northwest Fire District, crews responded to the area of Silverbell and Ina roads at about 7:45 a.m.

They say the man called 911 for help, reporting that the "water started rising quickly around him."

"Our area has experienced a good amount of rainfall with more in the forecast," Northwest Fire said in a tweet. "Flooding can be a threat even if it's not raining."

No further details have been released.

STAY WEATHER ALERT: Daily rounds of thunderstorms!

Author Profile Photo

Julia Leon

Julia is a Digital Content Producer for KVOA- News 4 Tucson. In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

More Stories

Skip to content