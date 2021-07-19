Man rescued from Santa Cruz River

Man rescued from Santa Cruz RiverUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders rescued a man in the Santa Cruz River Monday morning.
According to Northwest Fire District, crews responded to the area of Silverbell and Ina roads at about 7:45 a.m.
They say the man called 911 for help, reporting that the "water started rising quickly around him."
"Our area has experienced a good amount of rainfall with more in the forecast," Northwest Fire said in a tweet. "Flooding can be a threat even if it's not raining."
No further details have been released.
STAY WEATHER ALERT: Daily rounds of thunderstorms!