Man rescued from Santa Cruz River

TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders rescued a man in the Santa Cruz River Monday morning.

According to Northwest Fire District, crews responded to the area of Silverbell and Ina roads at about 7:45 a.m.

They say the man called 911 for help, reporting that the "water started rising quickly around him."

"Our area has experienced a good amount of rainfall with more in the forecast," Northwest Fire said in a tweet. "Flooding can be a threat even if it's not raining."

No further details have been released.

