SNAP transitions leadership as Tucson-native president steps down

TUCSON (KVOA) - Following years at the helm of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, the nations oldest and largest support group for victims of clergy abuse, Tim Lennon has stepped down from his position as President of the Board of Directors. SNAP said in a press release, "We are grateful to Tim for his years of service and can look back on his tenure as a time of growth and success."

According to SNAP, Tim first joined the SNAP Board of Directors over ten years ago and has served as President for the past three years. After years of volunteering, Tim is stepping down from the Board to spend time visiting his twin daughters, traveling, and writing.

“After more than ten years on the board, now is the time to move on,” said Tim. “I am proud of my accomplishments during my tenure as President. SNAP continues to grow and thrive. I look forward to working with the new leadership and supporting new projects.”

Tim was a member of the Board during the years that SNAP transitioned from a founder-led to a board-directed organization. He became President of the Board of Directors in 2018. Tim built upon the courageous and heroic work of SNAP’s founder Barbara Blaine and the amazing contributions of national leaders David Clohessy and Barbara Dorris. Together, the three created a worldwide, survivor-led peer organization of 30k survivors and supporters, the world’s strongest and most influential survivor organization, SNAP said.

Tim continues his volunteer work with SNAP as a local volunteer leader in Tucson and will also serve as SNAP’s President Emeritus. “I am committed to continuing my support for this amazing network of survivors and supporters,” he said.

“Tim has been a steadfast supporter of survivors for nearly two decades, and his Board leadership will be sorely missed,” said David Clohessy, former National Director of SNAP. “Tim stepped up at a crucial time, showing great patience and hard work to respond to the overwhelming number of journalists, prosecutors, and others who were seeking SNAP’s guidance after the release of the 2018 Grand Jury report. His tenure as a board member and later as the board chair has been marked by extraordinary hard work and inspiring leadership. Tim has a huge heart and many, many survivors - in the US and elsewhere - owe him our deepest gratitude.”

“SNAP has been made stronger and better thanks to Tim’s leadership and initiative,” said Zach Hiner, Executive Director of SNAP. “He helped transition the organization during a challenging and busy time and has helped provide SNAP with both stability and room to grow. We are all very grateful to Tim for his dedication to our mission and organization.”

Tim will be succeeded by incoming President Shaun Dougherty, who was elected at SNAP’s June Board Meeting. Tim shared that he had been honored to serve as President for the previous three years, which provided him with many blessings, most of all working with the network of survivors and the leadership corps of SNAP.